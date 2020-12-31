(CBS DETROIT) – The FDA is recalling a pet food that was sold nationwide after reports of deaths and illnesses due to suspected aflatoxin poisoning.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. announced the recall on Dec. 30, 2020 for certain lots of Sportmix pet food after the FDA was alerted of at least 28 dogs died and eight that had fallen ill after consuming the pet food. No cat or human illnesses have been reported.

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

Pet parents: do not feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animals. Destroy the products in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

Recalled lot codes are as follows:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

