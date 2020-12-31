(CBS Detroit)- A big day at the big house as hundreds of University of Michigan students and staff receive the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. No the Wolverines aren’t playing big 10 football, but there was plenty excitement today inside Michigan’s Stadium.
“This is an incredibly exciting day for Michigan Medicine for the University of Michigan and for our entire community.” Said Doctor David Miller MD/ Neurologist with Michigan Medicine, and incoming president of the University of Michigan Health System, the clinical operation of the University of Michigan’s academic medical center
Since Mid-December Michigan Medicine has vaccinated nearly 7,000 healthcare workers within its system. Now starting Thursday the Big House will be used as a Covid-19 vaccination distribution site.
Doctor Miller says they are currently in the first distribution phase.
“The initial vaccinations are for individuals who may have direct or indirect exposure to infectious material, so frontline healthcare workers.”
Some of those frontline workers include students, like 2nd year pharmacy major Haley Pierce who received her first dosage today.
“I’m really excited to be part of something that is so big, and I know that the sooner I get vaccinated the sooner more people can get vaccinated.”
Michigan Medicine is expected to eventually use the Michigan Stadium to support up to 2,000 vaccinations a day, as more vaccines are available
