Four influential leaders –Denise Ilitch, Peter Bhatia, Rocky Raczkowski and Darci McConnell – talk about the impact of the dramatic year that was and how it might shape 2021.

Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Bhatia, Vice President of Detroit Free Press and Freep.Com, Raczkowski, Chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, and McConnell, Founder of McConnell Communications, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about this turbulent time.

Ilitch, who also is on the Skillman Foundation’s board, talked about the pending departure of its CEO – Tonya Allen – who is leaving for a job in Minneapolis. She also talked about the impact of her late father, Mike Ilitch, on her life. The family has been intertwined with Detroit for decades as they own the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars, Fox Theatre and more.

Bhatia, who was just honored with a major national award – the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award — for his leadership of the paper during a turbulent 2020 and his commitment to and advocacy for diversity. He discussed the challenges of covering the pandemic. And he also talked bout social justice and how the conversation will evolve in the new year.

Raczkowski, chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party, discussed the election and Donald J. Trump’s efforts to challenge the results. Raczkowski is recovering from COVID-19 and said he first began experiencing symptoms after the election. He’s feeling much better now and planning to donate plasma and blood this week to help in the fight against this virus.

McConnell, a former journalist who runs her own communications company, made history when she was recently appointed to the Grosse Pointe Park City Council as the first person of color. She talked about the region and diversity. She also talked about her late Grandfather, Leonard Robert McConnell, who was the first African American chair of the Michigan Parole Board, and how he influenced her life.

