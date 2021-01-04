Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in three Michigan schools.
On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 the data released by state health officials shows the outbreaks are between two to six cases.
The cases reported did not include outbreaks in Oakland, Macomb or Wayne counties this week.
However, there are nearly 100 ongoing school outbreaks across the state.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.
