(CBS DETROIT) – During a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims about his loss in Michigan to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Trump also claimed there was corruption and irregularities in Michigan and other states, according to the audio recording that was published Sunday by the Washington Post.

“In Detroit, I think it was 139 percent of the people voted, that’s not good,” Trump said.

There is no evidence of this and according to Detroit’s official results, there was a turnout rate of 50.88 percent in the Nov. 3 general election, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Trump’s claim comes after an affidavit filed in support of a lawsuit was rejected in court. It sought to disregard Michigan’s certified election results and award the state’s 16 Electoral College votes to Trump.

In the call, Trump also made a claim about votes in Michigan being cast by dead people.

“In Michigan, they had a tremendous number of dead people that voted. I think … it was 18,000. Some remarkably high number,” Trump said.

There is no evidence to back up this claim by Trump, but there have been reports trying to suggest the contrary, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Voters who were reported to be dead and had a vote cast in their names, turned out to be alive, the Detroit Free Press reported. Other cases of names of dead people who allegedly voted, turned out not to be on the rolls of registered voters in Michigan. This means they could not have voted.

The state relies on the Social Security Administration death records to flag deceased voters. According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan successfully identified 3,469 ballots cast by people who passed away between casting their ballot and the Nov. 3 election.

