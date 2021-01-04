MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,992 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 80 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
The heath department said Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Jan. 2. Over the two days,Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,496 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 502,119 and 12,678 deaths as of Jan. 4, 2021.
In the state as of Dec. 30, there has been a total of 363,611 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
