Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.
It happened Monday at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Schoenherr and Eight Mile Road.
Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was transported to a local hospital. He was unable to be interviewed by officers due to him being in surgery.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: When Will The Checks Start Arriving?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Federal Unemployment Benefits Delayed
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.