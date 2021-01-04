Menu
State To Distribute 3.5 Million Free Masks As Part Of 'Mask Up, Mask Right' Campaign
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.
Police: 26-Year-Old Man Stable After Detroit Shooting
A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.
Pure Michigan Campaign Returns Encouraging Safe Travel While Enjoying The Outdoors
The campaign returns to the airwaves for the first time in more than a year, encouraging local travel at a critical moment for the industry.
Gov. Whitmer Rejects Clemency For Man In '86 Port Huron Murder
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has turned down a request to release a man who insists he was wrongly convicted of murder in a college parking lot in Port Huron in 1986, his supporters said Monday.
Candice Miller Says She Won't Run For Governor In 2022
Candice Miller, a Macomb County official, said Monday she won't run for governor in 2022.
Here's What Trump Said About Michigan During Phone Call With Georgia Secretary Of State
During a phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims about his loss in Michigan to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
First Forecast Today- January 4, 2021
First Forecast
10 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
3 months ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
No. 16 Michigan Routs No. 19 Northwestern
Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner, and unbeaten Michigan look ready to contend in a loaded Big Ten.
Lions Defense Breaks Records
Kirk Cousins danced in the end zone after running for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings went on to celebrate the end of a disappointing season with a 37-35 win over the lowly Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Cardinals-Rams Preview: 'I Just Don't Know If The Rams Can Generate Enough Points,' Says CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones
The Rams will be relying on unproven backup QB John Wolford in their Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals, with a playoff spot on the line.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Philip Rivers, AJ Dillon Could Help You Win It All
On the off chance that your fantasy football championship is in Week 17, here's one last round of possible waiver wire pickups.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Recalls 840K Trucks & SUVs For Seat Belt and Suspension Problems
General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
Volkswagen Recalls 105,000 Beetles to Replace Takata Air Bags
Volkswagen is recalling over 105,000 Beetles with faulty Takata front driver's airbags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
System 21 – The Most Successful Secrets We Tried To Control Weight And Take Back Your Health In 2021
January 4, 2021 at 12:00 pm
January 4, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Dr. Oz breaks down the goals of his new and improved health plan: System 21!
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
