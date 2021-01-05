(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, 31-year-old Willie Mills.
Kiantay Lovett-McCall has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm and her bond was set at $1 million.
The shooting happened Jan. 1, 2021 at 1:39 a.m. at a home in the 18090 block of Griggs, that shared by Lovett-McCall and Mills.
When they arrived, police say the Lovett-McCall was outside of the house and detained her. Officers also saw Mills on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced the Mills dead at the scene.
Police say it’s alleged that Lovett-McCall and Mills had an argument that culminated in Lovett-McCall getting her gun and shooting her boyfriend multiple times.
Further facts and evidence in the case will be presented in court at the preliminary examination, which are currently pending.
