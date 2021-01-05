(CBS DETROIT) – Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its rapid expansion across the country with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township. This marks the brand’s fifth new hotel since June, joining properties in Greenville, South Carolina; Madeira Beach, Florida; Ocean City, Maryland; and Sonoma, California. The four-story, 98-room hotel is the brand’s second hotel to open in Michigan, joining the Cambria Hotel Traverse City, while the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown is expected to open next year.

The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township is located at 50741 Corporate Drive in Shelby Township, Michigan. Ideally situated for business and leisure travelers, the property is nearby Cherry Creek Corporate Park; the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, an event venue hosting farmers markets, car shows and more; Cherry Creek Golf Course; Jimmy John’s Field, home to four independent league baseball teams; Mae Stecker Park, which includes Heritage Garden; and the General Motors Technical Center. The hotel also offers convenient access to Michigan Highway, so guests can take a short drive to downtown Detroit where they can visit several national corporate headquarters, including Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and Quicken Loans, as well as take in events when safely permitted at the TCF Convention Center, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field.

“The opening of the Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township is a tremendous example of the hard work put in by all Cambria stakeholders to increase the brand’s footprint around the U.S., even while facing a challenging travel and construction environment. As a result of these efforts, guests across the country can experience upscale local gems in even more of their favorite locations as they return to travel,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We appreciate the construction, management and development teams such as Koucar Management that bring these Cambria projects to life, and look forward to finishing the year strong by adding more Cambria hotels in key markets.” The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including: On-site dining, Verona by Fabio Viviani , featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

, featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options. Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool.

Locally inspired design décor, weaving together the modern grit of Detroit with a vintage flare and paying homage to famous historical cars.

with a vintage flare and paying homage to famous historical cars. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

1,500-square feet of multi-function meeting and event space. All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more. The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township was developed by Koucar Management, which is also working to build the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, as well as additional Cambria hotels in Portland, Maine and Washington, D.C. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with 80 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels. SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.