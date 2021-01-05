(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating five shootings that happened overnight in the city of Detroit.

Double Non-Fatal Shooting

It happened on Jan. 4 at 11:05 p.m. in the 14800 block of Hubbell. Police say two men, ages 22 and 53, were exiting a vehicle when a Black man who was wearing all black and a ski mask fired shots, striking both of them.

First responders transported the 22-year-old to a local hospital and he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The 53-year-old man transported himself to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

There is no further information at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-Fatal Shooting

It happened on Jan. 5 at a 2:50 a.m. in the 14100 block of Minock. Police say allegedly the 26-year-old man was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

He was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-Fatal Shooting

On Jan. 5 just after 3 a.m. in the 13600 block of Cedargrove police say allegedly a 25-year-old woman who was the driver in the vehicle and a 23-year-old man who was riding in the passenger seat when they heard shots and the woman felt pain.

She was transported to a local hospital by first responders and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-Fatal Shooting

It happened on Jan. 5 at 3:15 a.m. in the area of West 8 Mile Road and Schaefer.

Police say allegedly an unknown suspect pulled alongside of a 70-year-old man who was in a black Toyota Camry and fired shots, striking the him. He was transported to a local hospital by first responders and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-Fatal Shooting

A 35-year-old man is listed in stable condition after a shooting on Jan. 5 at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Lakewood and East Jefferson.

Police say allegedly the 35-year-old man was leaving the location along with a 30-year-old woman when they were approached by two unknown Black men. One of the suspects produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the 35-year-old man in the body. He was transported a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.