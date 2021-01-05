(CBS DETROIT) – A Sterling Heights man is facing charges after robbing a woman in a Kroger parking lot, WWJ reports.
On Dec. 28, police say the woman was pushing a grocery cart to her car in the parking lot of the Kroger located on John R. Road in Troy, when she was nearly hit by a red Ford Focus that was backing out of a parking space.
Police say their investigation leads them to believe the 26-year-old man had been watching her all along.
When the 46-year-old woman got to her vehicle the 26-year-old that almost hit her pulled alongside her cart and began apologizing, according to WWJ.
Police say the man then grabbed the woman’s purse from her cart and sped away. Her purse contained cash, personal items and credit cards. According to police, the 26-year-old man used the woman’s credit cards at various gas stations several hours after they were stolen.
The man was arrested the next day and charged with fraudulent use of a financial transaction device and driving while license suspended.
