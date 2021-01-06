(CBS DETROIT) – CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is now administering COVID-19 vaccines in skilled nursing facilities in 49 states, with the rollout beginning in 36 states and Washington, D.C. last week. Start dates were as follows:

December 21 : Connecticut, Florida , Kentucky , Maine , Nevada , New Hampshire , New York , Ohio , Oklahoma , Oregon , Vermont

Connecticut, , , , , , , , , , December 23 : Maryland

Maryland December 28 : Alabama, Alaska , Arizona , Arkansas , California , Colorado , Delaware , Georgia , Hawaii , Idaho , Illinois , Indiana , Iowa , Kansas , Louisiana , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , Mississippi , Missouri , Montana , Nebraska , New Jersey , New Mexico , North Carolina , North Dakota , Pennsylvania , Rhode Island , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Texas , Utah , Virginia , Washington , Washington, D.C , Wisconsin

Alabama, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , January 4 : Wyoming

Start dates were chosen by each state, in addition to which types of long-term care facilities to activate first. The most at-risk patients were prioritized; of the approximately 15,000 skilled nursing facilities nationwide, nearly 8,000 chose to partner with CVS Health. The company expects to complete administration of first doses in skilled nursing facilities by January 25, consistent with timelines originally shared with states and provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

States will have activated nearly 31,000 assisted living facilities partnering with CVS Health by next week, with first doses administered in all facilities within three to four weeks of start dates. Activation dates at the remaining nearly 8,000 CVS Health partner facilities have yet to be determined by states.

“Our work with long-term care facilities isn’t a mass vaccination effort – quite the opposite,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re dealing with a vulnerable population that requires onsite and, in some cases, in-room visits at facilities with fewer than 100 residents on average. Despite these challenges we remain on schedule, and the number of vaccines we administer will continue to rise as more facilities are activated by the states.”

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. Most residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS Health has been following COVID-19 vaccination reporting protocols to state immunization registries and the CDC, but what is shared publicly is typically outdated by 48 – 72 hours. The company will now make national and state-level figures available here, with weekday updates at approximately 4 p.m. ET. While uptake among residents remains encouragingly high, the actual number of residents is approximately 20 – 30 percent lower than facility projections that were based on bed count. Initial uptake among staff is low, part of which is likely due to facilities wanting to stagger vaccinations between visits.

Per an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states. No vaccines are currently available at CVS Pharmacy locations, but the company is in discussions with several states to make a limited number of doses available in the coming weeks in advance of the broader rollout. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

SOURCE CVS Health

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 24-Year-Old Detroit Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stryker Launches T7™ Personal Protection System

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here’s What Trump Said About Michigan During Phone Call With Georgia Secretary Of State

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.