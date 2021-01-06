(CBS DETROIT) – Family Video is closing its remaining stores across the nation including 58 stores in Michigan.
Jan. 6 is the last day for movie rentals, and a liquidation sale will take place until everything is sold the Detroit News reports. The liquidation sale will include movies, video games, fixtures and CBD products.
According to the Detroit News, Employees at multiple locations stated they expect the sale to run until mid- to late February.
According to the company’s website, the 58 Family Video stores in Michigan include: Berkley, Burton, Farmington Hills, Flushing, Howell, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Livonia, Manistee, Midland, Roseville, Warren and Westland.
