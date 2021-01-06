Southfield (CBS Detroit) – He’s an icon, former mayor and NBA superstar. He’s Dave Bing and the legendary CEO appeared on CBS 62’ “Michigan Matters” to talk about his life and overcoming many challenges in his life as he writes about in his new book.
Bing, who played for the Detroit Pistons, was CEO of a steel company, became mayor of Detroit and now oversees an organization dedicated to mentoring young African American men, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about his life.
Also appearing on the show was Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press columnist who covers the Detroit Red Wings. She discusses her book about the NHL team and many faces who have made a difference.
And Marcus Lyon, the force behind “i.Detroit — A Human Atlas of an American City” also appeared with Cain to discuss his new book which was just published and takes “interactive” to a whole new level. It was a two-year community effort involving organizations and 100 Detroiters that brought it to life.