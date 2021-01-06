LIVE AT 1:30PMGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
Two Other Authors On Red Wings, Detroit
Southfield (CBS Detroit) – He’s an icon, former mayor and NBA superstar. He’s Dave Bing and the legendary CEO appeared on CBS 62’ “Michigan Matters” to talk about his life and  overcoming many challenges in his life as he writes about in his new book.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing

Attacking the Rim by Dave Bing

Bing, who played for the Detroit Pistons, was CEO of a steel company, became mayor of Detroit and now oversees an organization dedicated to mentoring young African American men, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about his life.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Author Helene St. James

The Big 50: Detroit Red Wings by Helene St. James

Also appearing on the show was  Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press columnist who covers the Detroit Red Wings. She discusses her book about the NHL team and many faces who have made a difference.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Photographer and Author Marcus Lyon

And Marcus Lyon, the force behind “i.Detroit — A Human Atlas of an American City”  also appeared with Cain to discuss his new book which was just published and takes “interactive” to a whole new level. It was a two-year community effort involving organizations and 100 Detroiters that brought it to life.

i.Detroit: A Human Atlas of an American City by Marcus Lyon

