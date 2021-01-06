LIVE AT 1:30PMGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are seeking to locate a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman at a laundromat on the city’s east side.

It happened Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. at the building located in the 12900 block of East 7 Mile Road.

Police say the woman began walking away from the suspect, when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her. He then took her purse and fled.

The woman went to a nearby gas station for help and was transported to a local hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.

