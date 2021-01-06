(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are seeking to locate a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman at a laundromat on the city’s east side.
It happened Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. at the building located in the 12900 block of East 7 Mile Road.
Police say the woman began walking away from the suspect, when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her. He then took her purse and fled.
The woman went to a nearby gas station for help and was transported to a local hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.
