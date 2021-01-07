(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking suspects wanted in connection to multiple burglaries that occurred on the city’s east side.
Businesses were broken into on Jan. 6, 2021 between 2:53 a.m. and 3:31 a.m.
The businesses include a gas station in the 6300 block of E. Jefferson where suspects stole cigarettes; a coffee shop in the 7200 block of E. Jefferson where suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money; a dollar store in the 10900 block of E. Jefferson where suspects stole money and merchandise and dollar stores in the 17900 block of E. Warren where nothing was taken, but the suspects gained entry into the businesses by prying open the front doors.
The suspects are described as four Black men who drove a white Dodge Charger. The vehicle has a moon-roof and two black racing stripes on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
