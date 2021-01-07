(CBS-DETROIT)– Governor Whitmer announced Wednesday that beginning January 11th the state will move into the next phase of the coronavirus vaccinations, which includes the most vulnerable population. On Thursday Mayor Mike Duggan announced, the TCF center will serve as a major vaccine distribution site.

“We will have through put at the TCF Center and we will just keep expanding eligibility to fill it up.”

Duggan says starting Monday at 9am the call center will begin making appointments for age-eligible residents and essential workers to receive the vaccines. Starting Wednesday January 13th the city will use the TCF parking structure as a drive-thru distribution site.

“Our nurses and medical providers will give you the vaccine as you sit in the car.”

Duggan says priority will go to Detroiters over the age of 75, with essential workers to follow. Some educators at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences plan to receive the vaccine. Walt Jones an educator for over 40 years is one.

“I can’t wait till it’s available, I qualify under two aspects, one I’m over 65 and second I’m an educator.”

“As educators we do need to embrace it and we need to take advantage of it so that we can open up our schools.” Said Principal Gabriella Chulevski

Over the next few weeks the city also plans to distribute the vaccine in homeless shelters as well senior buildings

Who is Eligible to receive the vaccine at TCF?

Any Detroit resident 75 and older

Any “good neighbor” 65 and older who drives a 75 year old to TCF

Group B essential workers, including K-12 teachers and child care workers

Detroit residents age 75 and older and their “good neighbor” drivers 65 and over, will be able to call 313-230-0505 starting Monday to schedule an appointment at the TCF center. The first appointments will take place on Wednesday.Detailed information on the TCF testing site is available at www.detroitmi.gov.

