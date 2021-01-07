Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi including five Michigan lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office.
Under the use of the 25th Amendment, Vice President Mike Pence would serve as president until Joe Biden is inaugurated.
Representatives Dan Kildee, Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib, Brenda Lawrence and Andy Levin all support the proposal.
