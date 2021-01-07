(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out condemning the actions that took place at the nation’s Capitol.

Republican Majority Leader of the Michigan Senate Mike Shirkey announced his disappointment in a tweet saying: “The violent actions at our nation’s Capitol are a disgrace. Today should have been a peaceful event. I condemn the actions of the individuals who threatened our members of Congress and our Republic. They are criminals who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Democratic State Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit told CBS Detroit/CW50 he’s not surprised by the civil unrest because tensions have been boiling for months.

“There have been too many good Republicans that have sat silent now all of a sudden you want to be brave, ‘a la Ted Cruz. You know, go sit down. You all need to sit down. You created, you helped to create this Frankenstein so how do you get rid of it? ‘The country needs to heal. Can we get passed this,’ all of that rhetoric that you should of used years ago to say, ‘you know what president,’ somebody needs to hold them accountable. They’ve just been complicit,” said Carter.