MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,015 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 176 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 138 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 512,751 and 13,094 deaths as of Jan. 7, 2021.
In the state as of Dec. 30, there has been a total of 363,611 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
