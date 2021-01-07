  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on January 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick in 2020. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.

He was injured during the third quarter of a 125-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons has the ball Minnesota Timberwolves during the season opening game at Target Center on December 23, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Pistons 111-101. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

“It’s tough, especially for a young kid to play his sixth game or seventh game and be injured, coming into the league, just figuring it out,” coach Dwane Casey said before the Pistons’ game Wednesday at Milwaukee. “He has to use that as a positive. Study film. Sit down with the coaches. Watch practice. Sit during timeouts with the coaches and really be a student of the game, of the NBA game.

“Use this as a positive time to learn, to observe, and really get as much as he can mentally while he’s rehabbing and trying to come back.”

