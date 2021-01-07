(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Police say an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the head Sunday at an apartment complex has died.
The shooting took place at the Twelve North Apartments located on 12 Mile Road where the girl’s mother and brother also lived. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition until her death.
Following the incident, the girl’s 20-year-old brother was taken into police custody and has since been charged.
Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren says this was not an accidental shooting adding that the 20-year-old showed little remorse and tried to cover the tracks of the shooting. Barren said the shooting details are too “disturbing” to be released.
His charge is expected to be upgraded now to open murder since the 8-year-old girl has died.
