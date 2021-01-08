(CBS DETROIT) – Eight Michigan businesses were cited Friday for COVID-19 safety violations.

The workplaces that were cited include a fire department, a public school district, a Roseville At Home store, Twin Peaks in Livonia and a Lapeer diner.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

Memphis Fire Department in Memphis, MI was fined $2,100 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that helps guide protective actions against COVID-19.

Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.

Not ensuring that employees wore a cloth face covering.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

At Home Stores in Roseville, Michigan, was fined $7,000 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response. plan that can guide protective actions against COVID-19.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

Autozone in Davison, Michigan, was fined $4,000 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.

Not requiring employees to social distance.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

Daner’s Diner in Lapeer, Michigan, was fined $1,900 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not providing employee training on COVID-19.

Not increasing facility cleaning and disinfection to limit SARS-CoV-2 exposure.

Not establishing procedures for disinfecting the worksite if it is suspected or confirmed that an employee, visitor, or customer has a known case of COVID-19.

Not conducting a daily self-screening protocol for employees.

Not designating a COVID-19 safety coordinator onsite.

Not posting signs advising employees to stay at home when they are sick.

Not posting signs advising employees of proper cough and sneeze etiquette and hand hygiene.

Not keeping everyone on the worksite premises at least 6 feet from one another through the use of ground markings, signs, and physical barriers.

Not providing non-medical grade face coverings to employees working onsite.

Not requiring the use of face coverings for employees that work less than six feet from other individuals onsite.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

Kokomos Family Fun Center in Saginaw, Michigan, was fined $2,000 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.

Not requiring employees to social distance.

Not posting signs for non-English speakers that include advising employees to stay at home when sick and of proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

Painters Supply and Equipment Co. in Canton, Michigan, was fined $3,500 for:

Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.

Not requiring employees to social distance.

The inspection was initiated as a planned programmed inspection.

South Lake Public Schools in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was fined $4,900 for:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that can guide protective actions against COVID-19.

Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.

The employer was also fined $4,900 for not having a written hazard communication program developed, implemented, and maintained.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

Twin Peaks in Livonia, Michigan, was cited for:

A violation of the COVID-19 workplace safety under the emergency rules requirement regarding a written preparedness and response plan.

The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.

A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online.