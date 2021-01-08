Nearly 30 years ago, the Jeep® Grand Cherokee began its legacy as the most awarded SUV in history. Today, following four groundbreaking generations of the vehicle, countless industry accolades and nearly 7 million in global sales, the Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The newest iteration is designed and engineered to deliver an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4×4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and a host of advanced safety and technology features. The result is the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, for the first time ever with seating for six or seven.

“When you set out to reimagine an SUV as beloved as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, building on its nearly 30-year legacy as an overachiever is paramount to every decision that is made,” said Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand – FCA. “With that legacy guiding the Jeep team, the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is crafted to exceed expectations and do what no other SUV can do: deliver legendary Jeep 4×4 off-road capability blended with superior on-road manners. It is built on an all-new architecture and wrapped in a stunning new design that honors its iconic Jeep design heritage, while also extending to accommodate a third row to meet the growing needs of our Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. The Grand Cherokee L truly stands out in its segment and continues to raise the bar in capability, performance and luxury, while also breaking new ground in versatility and functionality.”

The state-of-the-art 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capability. An all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Grand Cherokee L packs a powerful punch with next-generation features and technologies that make it a stand out in the full-size SUV segment.

Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack Plant, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will arrive in Jeep dealerships in the second quarter of 2021 and will be available in four different trim configurations – Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version are scheduled to start production at the Mack Assembly Plant later in 2021.

