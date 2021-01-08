  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Police Department are among the city’s essential workers getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Chief James Craig and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association received their vaccinations Friday.

Craig held a press conference Friday discussing the vaccination and said officers will be vaccinated precinct-by-precinct at the Detroit Fire Department’s Walter Harris Training Facility.

The vaccinations are on a voluntary basis.

