(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive and Henry Ford Emergency Medicine Physician Joneigh Khaldun, M.D., received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday evening at Henry Ford Hospital.

Khaldun received her first dose along with other Henry Ford frontline workers during a live event on Dec. 17 to raise awareness of the vaccination effort.

“I am just feeling so excited and thrilled to be getting my second shot today,” said Khaldun. “Once you get that second shot, it is 95 percent effective. I understand that some people may have questions about the vaccine, and that’s OK. But I want to say that this vaccine is safe, its effective, and it’s the way we are going to save lives, and it’s important that healthcare workers get this vaccine.”

On Wednesday, Khaldun and the State of Michigan announced new guidelines for people who should get vaccinated, including those over 65 and certain classes of essential workers.

Henry Ford Health System is finalizing plans to expand their vaccination program to include patients age 65 and older as well as others who meet the state’s expanded guidelines.

Henry Ford Health System says they expect to begin providing vaccinations as early as Monday at one Detroit site, with plans to open additional sites by the end of next week.