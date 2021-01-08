  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Carmel Liburdi, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Jackamo, Jarelle James, Joe Jaber, Jordan Hebert, Justin Noroyan, Laura Rain and the Caesars, Ohly, Paulina Jayne, Tom Alter, Vazum

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features New Years Eve performances and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Pharaohs

 

Carmel Liburdi

 

Jordan Hebert & Justin Noroyan

 

Ohly & Jackamo

 

Joe Jaber (of Joe Jaber & The Last Divide)

 

Vazum

 

Tom Alter

 

Jarelle James (& JHiTS Band)

 

Laura Rain and the Caesars

Paulina Jayne (w/ Analisa Gallo & Grace Gonzalez)

 

