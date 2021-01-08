Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Four influential leaders — Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Richard DeVore, PNC Regional President for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Joseph J. Richardson Jr., President/CEO of AAA:The Auto Club Group and Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan at MEDC — appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters this Sunday (at its new time — 7:30 am) to talk about what ahead in 2021.
Dr. Pescovitz, who appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, talked about her welcome back greeting to OU students this week and how she adjusted it last minute to include comments about the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by insurgents inspired by outgoing President Donald Trump.
Pescovitz, also a medical doctor, talked about the pandemic and how her university is adjusting and how the vaccine for the virus would help in getting things back to normal.
DeVore talked with Cain about the ongoing conversation over social justice and economic parity and how important it is to our region and country. He highlighted an employees speakers series PNC launched.
Richardson, who oversees AAA in Michigan and several other states, talked about the pandemic’s impact. He also updated auto insurance reform and also how the economy would rebound in the coming year.
Lorenz, runs Travel Michigan and oversees the Pure Michigan campaign, talked about their new winter marketing ad campaign nd its mission. He talked about the hard hit travel industry and how it would rebound in 2021.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62.