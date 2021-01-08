Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he supports a ban on open carry firearms in the state’s Capitol.
Despite the support, Shirkey’s spokesperson says the Republican leader does not want to ban concealed carry weapons in the state capitol.
Last April, state Democratic leaders called for a ban of all weapons in the capitol after protesters stormed the building demanding an end to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders.
