(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is looking for a person of interest wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the downtown Detroit area.
It happened Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:40 p.m., in the 4600 block of St. Antoine where police say a 44-year-old man was shot inside the location.
First responders transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe this person of interest may have been at the location at the time of the shooting and may be able to provide information to the investigators.
If anyone can identify this person of interest or has information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
