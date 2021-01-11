  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Grand Valley State University, investigation, Michigan, Police, taylor derosa

(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are asking for patience as the investigation of the death of a Grand Valley State University student continues.

University police say additional witnesses still need to be interviewed and a toxicology report needs to be completed.

On Dec. 12 first year student Taylor Derosa’s body was found on campus.

Police say they expect to know her cause of death later this month.

