(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, Michigan moved into a new phase of vaccination.

All counties may begin vaccinating Michiganders over age 65. Some essential workers will also begin to be vaccinated including:

school and child care staff

frontline county, state and federal responders

staff in jails, prisons and shelters

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” said Whitmer. “I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

Whitmer said on Jan. 6, that 80 percent of deaths have occurred among those age 65 and older.

In addition to vaccinating Michiganders who are 75+ in Phase 1B (Phase 1B, Group A), MDHHS is accelerating to vaccinate individuals 65-74 years old (Phase 1C Group A). MDHHS is accelerating implementation of vaccination of individuals 65-74 years due to concern around disparity in life expectancy by race/ethnicity for this group (Phase 1C, Group A).

The Phases are as follows:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities. Phase 1B: Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure. Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response. Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.

In Detroit at the TCF Center, a call center opened at 9 a.m. Monday for COVID-19 vaccines for Detroit residents 75 and older, K-12 teachers and support staff and childcare workers.

Detroit's scheduling call center for the Covid-19 Vaccine is now open for the following eligible groups: •Any Detroit resident 75 & older

•Any “good neighbor" 65 & older who drives a 75 year old Detroit resident to TCF — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) January 11, 2021

Access to vaccinations at TCF will gradually be expanded to other eligible groups as the supply of vaccines to the city allows. pic.twitter.com/LJaN6Ucmwr — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) January 11, 2021

Over the next four weeks, the city of Detroit will begin scheduling 20,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the next four weeks.

For more information, visit here.