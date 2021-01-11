MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,536 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 47 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Jan. 9. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,268 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 523,618 and 13,401 deaths as of Jan. 11, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 8, there has been a total of 415,079 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
