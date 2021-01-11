  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, fatal, investigating, Michigan, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man.

It happened Monday at 4:30 a.m. in the 22300 block of W. 8 Mile Road.

Police say the 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside of the location, possibly by a known suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

