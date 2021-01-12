(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon plans to open more facilities in Metro Detroit and is looking to hire more than 2,000 new workers.
According to officials, there will be permanent full-time and part-time jobs with a minimum per hour wage. There will also be comprehensive benefits starting on the employees first day, according to WWJ.
Amazon says it plans to open up fulfillment centers in Hazel Park and Pontiac as well as a Sort Center in Plymouth, WWJ reports.
This is in addition to Amaon opening up a Robotics Fulfillment Center at the old State Fairgrounds in Detroit. Fulfillment and sort centers at the old Pinnacle Park Race track near Metro Airport in Romulus are also in the plans, according to WWJ.
The locations will be:
- Detroit: Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center
Hazel Park: Sub-Same-Day Fulfillment Center
Pinnacle Park: Amazon “XLFC” Fulfillment Center
Pinnacle Park: Amazon Sort Center
Plymouth: Amazon Sort Center
Pontiac: Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center
“We’re excited to be expanding our network to better serve our customers in the great city of Detroit,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Michigan.”
To apply, visit here.
