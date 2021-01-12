(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are seeking two suspects who stabbed a 64-year-old man during a carjacking on the city’s west side.

It happened on Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. in the 8200 block of Michigan Ave.

Police say a 64-year-old man was driving a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, when he pulled into a Sunoco gas station and exited his vehicle.

While walking into the building, the 64-year-old man was approached by two unknown suspects who demanded his cash. When he refused to give the suspects his money, one of the suspects produced a knife stabbed the 64-year-old man causing a laceration. Both suspects then entered the 64-year-old’s vehicle and drove off traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue. The 64-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police say the vehicle was later recovered in Lansing, Michigan on Dec. 18, 2020. Here are the suspects descriptions: Suspect one description : Black man, wearing all black, armed with a knife.

: Black man, wearing all black, armed with a knife. Suspect two description: white man, wearing blue pants and gray hooded sweater If anyone has seen these suspects or knows of their whereabouts, or has any information that pertains to this crime please call the Detroit Police Departments Commercial Auto Theft Unit 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect, 3 Others After Deadly Shooting Inside Detroit Coney Island MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19 MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Open-Carry Banned Inside Michigan Capitol, Concealed Permitted © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.