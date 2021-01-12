(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a critical hit-and-run that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 1 a.m., in the 12900 block of Puritan.
Police say a 48-year-old man left a local bar and was crossing the street when he was struck by an unknown suspect, driving a dark colored mini-van.
The suspect fled the scene, without stopping, traveling west on Puritan. Police say the 48-year-old was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit Precinct at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
