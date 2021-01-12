(CBS DETROIT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new phone scam going out to people in the county.
The call threatens people to pay money for violating jury duty or risk arrest.
Some important tips they give to avoid these scams:
- You will never be called by an officer threatening arrest for not attending jury duty.
- Never give money over the phone to someone you don’t know.
They also recommend calling the police if the caller keeps harassing you.
