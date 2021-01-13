LIVE AT NOONGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jeff O'Brien, nfl, Shaun Dion Hamilton

The Detroit Lions acquired linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from Washington.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, taking a brief break from its search for a new general manager and coach.

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 24: Shaun Dion Hamilton #51 of the Washington Redskins lines up against the Detroit Lions during the second half at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Hamilton started in seven of 46 games over three seasons with Washington. He has 89 career tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and one interception. Washington put him on injured reserve last month with an elbow injury after he started three of 14 games during the regular season.

Hamilton was drafted in the sixth round by Washington out of Alabama in 2018.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.