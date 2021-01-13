MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,694 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths for Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 528,306 and 13,533 deaths as of Jan. 13, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 8, there has been a total of 415,079 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect, 3 Others After Deadly Shooting Inside Detroit Coney Island
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Open-Carry Banned Inside Michigan Capitol, Concealed Permitted