(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan updated its epidemic order Wednesday to allow re-opening of additional activities where Michiganders can remain masked and socially distanced.

The new order goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 16 and will last until Sunday, Jan. 31.

WHAT IS OPEN

Two-household gathering

Small outdoor gatherings (25 people)

Preschool through 12th grade (local district choice)

Childcare

Manufacturing, construction, other work that is impossible to do remotely, including technical education

Public transit

Hair salons, barber shops, other personal services

Gyms, pools roller and ice rinks

Restaurants and bars (outdoor dining, takeout and delivery)

Professional sports (includes a limited number of NCAA sports)

Parks and outdoor recreation

Funerals (25 people)

Health care

Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas

Bowling centers

Bingo halls, casinos, arcades

Non-contact sports

Indoor group fitness classes

WHAT IS NOT OPEN

Workplaces, when work can be done from home

Restaurants and bars (indoor dining)

Night clubs

Contact sports, except professional sports

Water parks

Indoor residential gatherings remain limited to 10 people and two households. The epidemic order continues to temporarily pause indoor dining in bars and restaurants, but they can continue to offer outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery.

Colleges and universities can have students return to campus for the winter semester and restart in-person courses as of Jan. 18.

As before, employees who work in jobs that cannot be performed from home can continue to go to work, while employees who can work from home should continue to do so. Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed: retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; and personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment.

MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings or to pick a single other household to interact with consistent with guidance already released by the department. Families are encouraged to stay home as much as possible to maintain momentum and to protect loved ones. Families are also encouraged to Mask Up, Mask Right, using guidance for what masks to wear and how to wear them.

“The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and small business owners are working. While there has been a slight uptick in our percent positivity rate, our cases per million have plateaued and more hospital beds are becoming available. Today, we are confident that MDHHS can lift some of the protocols that were previously in place,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer added Michigan is “once again standing out as a nationwide leader in fighting this virus.”

“One of the most important things Michiganders can do is to make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it’s available to you. And as always, mask up and maintain six feet of social distancing. We will end this pandemic together.”