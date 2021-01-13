(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit.
It happened Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. in the area of Bassett and W. Outer Drive.
Police say a 33-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown suspect in an older model silver Toyota Camry, pulled alongside of him.
The suspect then fired multiple shots into his car and striking him. After the shooting, the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
The 33-year-old drove himself to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440.
