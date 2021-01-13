(CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man who was delivering groceries was shot while trying to run away from a carjacking, WWJ reports.
It happened Tuesday night when the man was at a home in Royal Oak on South Gainsborough near Lincoln Avenue.
It is reported two men approached the deliveryman and demanded his keys, wallet and cell phone.
He complied and the suspects shot him in the leg as he was running away, according to WWJ. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injury.
The suspects, who are both described as Black men in their early to mid-twenties, fled in the deliveryman’s gray Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Royal Oak Police at 248-246-3500.
