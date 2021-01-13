(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Pontiac.
It happened right before 10 a.m. at the D’Anton’s Coney Island located at 411 W. Huron Street.
The 26-year-old’s friend reported to police he and the man’s sister were searching for him and were unable to locate him. They found the 26-year-old in a vehicle.
When first responders arrived, they saw the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
