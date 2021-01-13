  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coney island, homicide, Michigan, oakland county, Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Pontiac.

It happened right before 10 a.m. at the D’Anton’s Coney Island located at 411 W. Huron Street.

The 26-year-old’s friend reported to police he and the man’s sister were searching for him and were unable to locate him. They found the 26-year-old in a vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they saw the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

