CBS Detroit – On the tip of Michigan’s thumb near Port Austin, sits Port Crescent State Park. The park features 3 miles of Sandy beach along Lake Huron and is home to a dark sky preserve for fire-side star gazing.

The Michigan DNR with partner Recreation Resource Management of America has installed two geodesic domes to offer a unique camping experience for those who don’t have an RV or not interested in pitching a tent. According to MLive, the environmentally-friendly shelters add more options for those looking to explore Michigan’s Great Lakes and Michigan’s thumb region. The dome structures are considered green because they require fewer materials to build and less energy to heat and cool.

The domes have spruce panel interiors, skylights, windows facing Lake Huron, and a kitchenette to prepare meals. However they have no running water, so campers have to use the nearby restroom facilities. For $170 per night, you also get a picnic table and a fire pit with a grill, a minimum two-night stay is required. Michigan’s state park system gets a percentage from the rental sales according to MLive.

For people wishing to stay at the new structures, they can reserve a reservation at www.midnrreservations.com starting January 18, 2021; with dates for stays in the geodesic domes beginning on May 28, 2021.

For those who wish for more modern amenities, they also have cottages for rent that include air conditioning and heat with two bedrooms, one having a queen bed and the other featuring bunk beds. The cabin also features a bathroom and kitchen complete with an electric stove, microwave, and refrigerator. For more details visit their website here.

Information from MLive contributed to tis report.