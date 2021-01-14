(CBS Detroit) – A local counselor is working to help people relieve stress levels in the pandemic.
As the coronavirus crisis continues some are finding a new way to shake off anxiety through hypnotherapy.
A licensed counselor and mental health professional are providing services to help people change their thinking habits to curb stress.
David Wright from Motor City Hypnotist says the therapy sessions can also be used for sports performance enhancement, smoking, and phobias.
Wright says hypnosis is an effective way to kick bad habits and alter negative thoughts in the subconscious mind.
David Wright, licensed counselor/ certified hypnotherapist for Motor City Hypnotist, “Clients who have ever meditated or done yoga, it’s really, that’s kind of the same vein that hypnosis works in. You just learn to quiet your mind and that is really a skill that will benefit somebody. Even if they’re not looking to make changes, even if they’re not suffering from anxiety, or they want to stop smoking, even just being able to take ten minutes out your day and just get to that relaxed state.”
