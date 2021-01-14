  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Michigan, Synder

(CBS Detroit) – Nine officials were hit with new charges this morning tied to the flint water crisis, including former Michigan governor Rick Snyder.

Snyder was arraigned this morning and faces two counts of willful neglect of duty. Each of those is a misdemeanor punishable by one year and or a one-thousand dollar fine.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Snyder’s former health director Nicholas Lyon faces nine felony counts of involuntary manslaughter; seven other officials face charges including perjury, misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty, and obstruction of justice.

The charges follow a 12-month investigation.

Snyder is due back for a pre-trial appearance on January 19th.

