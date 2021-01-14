(CBS Detroit) – 965,00 people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the labor department.
That’s up from the prior week and much worse than expected.
In Michigan, more than 23,000 filed for jobless benefits last week.
Another 284,000 applied nationwide for pandemic unemployment assistance bringing the total number of people seeking federal help to nearly 1.25 million.
