Filed Under:Carol Cain, DADA, detroit free press, Flint water crisis, Governor Rick Snyder, Haley Stevens, impeachment, Insurrection, Michigan Matters, North American International Auto Show, Peter Bhatia, President Trump, Rocky Raczkowski, Rod Alberts, U.S. Capitol

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As crisis embroils our nation, a new president is about to be inaugurated, and our outgoing president was just impeached, how is it  impacting our region?  And as the North American International Auto Show has been cancelled –what’s next for our state’s biggest and splashiest event?

Congresswoman Haley Stevens, Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, Rod Albert of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Peter Bhatia, Editor/Vice President of Detroit Free Press/Freep.com appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about these issues and more.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D) from Michigan’s 11th District

Stevens discussed Jan. 6 and the insurgents who stormed the Capitol which led to the deaths of  five people. The harrowing event occurred after President Trump addressed the crowd.  He was impeached a week later.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rocky Raczkowski, Chair of the Oakland County GOP

Raczkowski talked about Trump, shared his thoughts on impeachment and what’s ahead. He also talked about the Flint water crisis which saw new indictments this week against former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and others.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association

Alberts, who runs the North American International Auto Show, discussed Motor Bella, a new car enthusiast event being held this September in Pontiac as they cancelled NAIAS again due to Covid-19 concerns. The Detroit show was also cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Peter Bhatia, Editor of the Detroit Free Press

Bhatia talked about  covering these simmering issues and keeping people safe, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Flint water crisis.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62